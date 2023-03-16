A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area through 1 AM Friday.

What We’re Tracking

Falling temperatures Thursday

Rain early, Mix late

Much colder to end the week and start the weekend

Many spots are seeing their high temperatures for the day already this morning in the low to mid 50s as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers are already becoming an issue so give yourself a few extra minutes before heading out the door.

Rain will linger through the late morning and into the early afternoon. The colder air looks to move in around lunch time allowing temperatures to plummet for the second half of the day. Expect temperatures in the 30s and 40s later this afternoon with strong winds still present.

There looks to be a pretty good chance that the cold air will rush in quickly enough that a brief wintry mix is possible on the back side of the storm system before it exits Thursday night. This will lead to a possible light dusting of snow for mostly our northern and western counties.

Temperatures early Friday morning will only be in the lower 20s with single digit wind chills possible. The wind, unfortunately, looks to stay around a bit longer too.

We’ll be much colder behind this system for the weekend with highs only in the 30s for Friday and Saturday along with strong wind gusts and single-digits wind chills. By Sunday and Monday, though, the temperatures begin to swing in the other direction with returning southerly winds. Highs to end the weekend should be in the middle 40s, and next week may begin in the middle 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez