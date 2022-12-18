What We’re Tracking:

Rain / snow mix early Monday

Bigger system arrives Wednesday

Dangerously cold wind chills

Cloud cover will continue to increase tonight as we keep an eye on our next storm system moving into the region. This system should be fairly short lived, but will likely bring some impacts during the early morning commute on Monday.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s tonight and then fluctuate above and below freezing around sunrise. That will make for difficult driving conditions and a variety of snow accumulations. As of right now, it appears that the majority of the viewing area can expect anywhere from a dusting to a couple of inches of snow.

The snow should last through the late afternoon and then we turn significantly colder. By Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon highs may struggle to make it into the 20s with wind chill values starting to feel like single digits.

We then turn our attention to what is shaping up to be a higher impact storm system late Wednesday. Not only will temperatures plummet, but models are starting to hint at several inches of accumulating snow. It’s still a bit far out though, so details will likely continue to change.

Perhaps even more concerning at this time is the arrival of dangerously cold wind chills. The arctic air mass that is set to intrude our viewing area by Wednesday, will also bring wind gusts of 40+ mph. That means that wind chills could drop as low as negative 35 for Thursday and Friday morning.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are shaping up to be quite cold this year with just the *slightest chance for a few snowflakes. We will know more as we get closer.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller