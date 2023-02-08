What we’re tracking

Rain/snow mix overnight

Colder temperatures and gusty winds return Thursday and Friday

Dry & warmer for the weekend

For tonight, we are expecting rain showers to move into area from the south. Most of the central part of the viewing area will see rain for the most part. We will see winds change from northeasterly to westerly winds overnight that could cause a rain and snow mix along the eastern side of northeast Kansas. Winds will increase overnight from 15 to 20mph with gusts up to 25mph.

Little or no accumulation is expected due to the temperatures fluctuating around the freezing mark overnight. Much of the snow would melt on contact. There could be some slushy accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces, and worst case scenario, some slushy roadways in the hours before sunrise Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, skies should remain partly cloudy. As wind speeds increase from the northwest up to 35mph, the afternoon temperature will continue to feel cooler in the mid 40s, but will be average around this time of the year. There’s also another quick burst of snow possible very early Friday morning that could give us a dusting as another cold front moves through. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s with wind gusts up 35mph. The northerly winds will keep temperatures even cooler before the nice weekend warmth arrives.

The weekend clears out and temperatures rebound back into the 50s. We’ll stay dry through the weekend, but we may see our next chance for rain by Tuesday. Temperatures will still be mild though, so it appears to be all rain for the next system.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller