Rain/snow to move in Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves in late tonight

Rain/snow chance early Friday through Saturday

Much cooler for the weekend

Clouds will continue to increase this evening as temperatures fall into the middle to upper 30s as most areas stay dry through midnight.

Rain chances will be on the increase after midnight and through the morning Friday. We could see a change over to snow in our northern and northwestern counties through the daytime, giving them the best shot at measurable snowfall through the first half of the weekend. However, as we go through the night Friday and into Saturday, most of us should see our rain showers transitioning to a wintry mix or snow. Our far southeastern counties have the best chance to see mostly rain through the entire event.

As temperatures drop, it is possible to see some minor accumulations especially for our far northwestern counties who could see possibly 1″. If you live north and west of a line from Abilene to Manhattan through Westmoreland and Seneca, you may run into some slick spots on your evening commute Friday. For all of northeast Kansas, plan on slick roadways if you have to travel in the morning Saturday.

The activity should taper off through the day Saturday, as colder air settles into place. Expect highs Saturday and Sunday to only be in the mid to upper 30s.

Looking ahead to next week, things start to dry out and temperatures become more seasonable in the mid 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

