What We’re Tracking:

Rain spreads in overnight with mix to the north

Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening

Staying chilly through the weekend

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night.

Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout the night, but a little colder weather settles in for the northern half of the region. Prepare for a potentially messy morning commute to work and school if you live north of I-70, as there may be some freezing rain ongoing Wednesday morning.

By the time it’s all said and done, our northern counties may see up to a couple inches of snow and around a tenth of an inch of ice which will likely cause slick road conditions, especially for the counties bordering Nebraska. While the southern half of the area may just pick up some beneficial rainfall and may hear a few rumbles of thunder. Central regions will likely see mainly rain, but we’ll have to watch for the potential of a brief burst of wintry weather by the end of the afternoon and into Wednesday evening.

Highs for the second half of the week will be cooler with 30s and 40s expected through the weekend. Our next system looks to arrive by Saturday and into early Sunday, and may bring us yet another chance for some rain or wintry precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller