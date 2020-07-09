Rain tapers off today, slightly cooler temperatures expected

What We’re Tracking:

Early morning showers and storms

Slightly cooler temperatures today

Hot again this weekend

Showers and storms will linger through the early morning hours, but should move out by mid-morning. Clouds will linger though, and that gives us a brief break from the heat today. Instead of being in the mid 90s, we’ll probably be near 90°. Not too much improvement, but we’ll take it!

There could be another chance for storms tonight, but it remains to be seen where the outflow boundary ends up from this morning’s storms. That could act as a trigger for new storm development later. We’ll keep a slight chance for storms through early Friday.

The heat returns for the weekend with some slight storm chances late Saturday into Sunday. We may have to wait a few days to hit that 100° mark because of this, but with the heat continuing to build into the middle part of next week, it’s probably on the horizon.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

