What We’re Tracking:

Thunderstorm chances tonight

Unsettled weather pattern for several days

Cooler temperatures through next week

Winds are still light this morning and temperatures are starting off in the 60s for most. Our second wave of rain for the weekend continues to move through producing quite a bit of lightning and even hearing some rumbles of thunder. Most activity should be out by mid-morning.

Although we look to remain dry for most of the daytime, we can’t rule out an isolated shower through the afternoon. Highs will make it into the lower 80s with a light breeze and scattered cloud cover. By the evening, our next wave of storms will start to arrive which may produce stronger storms overall. This round of may be more widespread but quick moving. Brief heavy downpours, small hail, and potentially gusty winds at times are possible.

Even into next week, the off and on rain chances continue. Showers could linger into early Monday mornng with again most of the daytime being dry. A lot of these rain chances over the next several days will be during the evening and overnight hours and shouldn’t necessarily be impacting your daytime plans although isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

Another wave of rain may move through late Monday before drying things out for Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than average due to the overnight rains and cloud cover being present most days. Highs are expected in the middle to upper 70s throughout most of the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez