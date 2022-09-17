What We’re Tracking:

Isolated rain chances through Saturday

Dry conditions for several days after

Long stretch of hot weather

We’re starting off mild this morning in the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will continue to build in through the morning ahead of rain moving in.

With scattered morning showers and storms approaching, we’ll be mostly cloudy area-wide early on. Scattered showers look to favor those North of I-70 before lunch time with the rest of the viewing area getting another chance later in the day. Highs on Saturday will, again, be in the upper 80° to near 90°.

There looks to be another quick chance at a hit or miss shower or storms later on Saturday evening this time around favoring the southern counties. Models have been back and forth on how widespread this may be so it’s something to watch. After that, we’ll be dry for several days heading into next week.

Heat continues to build through the weekend where mid to upper 90s and lots of sunshine are expected through midweek. That’ll be feeling a lot more like July rather than mid September, and may even be close to breaking a temperature record or two. We’ll also have slightly higher humidity, so even if the thermometer doesn’t break 100°, we’ll likely be feeling like we’re close to that Monday through Wednesday, at least.

There appears to be a cold front that will try and make it’s way through sometime late next week. The timing is still up in the air, but we may very well be dealing with these much hotter than average temperatures through much, if not all, of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez