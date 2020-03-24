Rain this morning with warmer weather Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Rain/storms continue through sunrise

Warming up for Wednesday

Slightly cooler late this week

The chance for a few strong to severe storms, mainly for areas south of I-70, still look likely for this morning. Those stronger storms could produce hail, gusty wind and locally heavy rainfall. Otherwise, most of the viewing area will see off-and-on chances for rain throughout the early morning.

Once the rain moves out by mid-morning, we’ll slowly start to clear out. Temperatures should rebound into the lower 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday looks very pleasant as even warmer weather surges in with our afternoon highs approaching the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front Thursday will bring in slightly cooler weather for Thursday and Friday, perhaps even into the start of the weekend before some nicer weather returns.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



