What We’re Tracking:

Rain through tonight

Cooler on Sunday

Warmer early next week

Rain continues to push into the region with showers expected for just about everyone heading into the evening and overnight hours. Counties to the north and west can expect a little less precipitation; counties to the south and east could see some heavier pockets of rain.

Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s with wind chills making things feel even cooler. Winds could also gust up to 25 mph after midnight and all the way through tomorrow afternoon. Rain will slowly come to an end by sunrise Sunday morning.

Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler with a strong northerly breeze still in place. You can expect middle to upper 40s across the viewing area with cloud cover slow to clear for the second half of the day.

Looking ahead to next week, the sunshine returns for Monday, and temperatures begin another warming trend toward Tuesday back into the low to mid 50s. Winds will continue to be a bit of a problem during these two days; gusts of 25 to 30 mph possible.

We have the potential for another quick midweek system, but things are still not quite lining up. As it stands right now, Wednesday should be colder in the upper 30s, with a slim chance at a rain/snow mix during the early morning hours.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush