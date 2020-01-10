Rain to mix and turning colder today, then snowy and blustery Saturday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Shawnee county and much of northeast Kansas from noon today through 6pm Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted from noon today to noon Saturday for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Ottawa, Republic and Washington counties.

Today will be cloudy and rather windy. Instead of the strong south wind for warmth, this will be a gusty north wind. Rain steadily develops with mix and snow where the temperatures are lower. By late today and evening, we should have widespread mix and snow.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 38-44

Wind: N 15-30

Wind Chills: 20-25

Travel early today will be fine for most, but we may encounter issues overnight and early Saturday as temperatures will be well below freezing. Wind chills tomorrow morning might range from 0 to -10.

Snow may continue in our central and eastern counties toward midday Saturday which will make accumulation higher toward Kansas City. My early projection for snowfall is 1-3” Manhattan, 3-5” Topeka and 4-6” Lawrence/Kansas City. The system leaves the region by sunset Saturday with lingering clouds and less wind Sunday.

Highs to start the weekend will be below 30 degrees. It looks partly cloudy with upper 30s to lower 40s for Sunday and Monday. Just as we become mild again, another cold front will blow through by Wednesday. That air mass may be our coldest air of the season so far and it will give us highs in the 20s with single digit lows.

No precipitation chances next week, but it will feel more like what you might expect for mid January.

KSNT Meteorologist David George



