What we’re tracking

Rain/snow possible Wednesday evening for some

Chillier end to the week

Dry & warmer toward the weekend

We’ll be a bit cooler through the next several days with a northerly wind through the rest of the work week. Lows tonight fall back into the upper 20s with a mostly clear sky before the highs climb back into the upper 40s for Wednesday.

Much of the area will stay dry through the afternoon, but there’s a chance that our eastern counties could see some rain late Wednesday into Wednesday night. There may be just enough cold air being pulled into the western side of this system that a rain/snow mix or a brief changeover to snow happens for the eastern areas Wednesday night before it moves away to the northeast.

By the end of the week, we should see near average temperatures in the lower 40s on Friday but it will come with a gusty northwest wind making it feel a bit cooler. The weekend clears out and temperatures rebound back into the 50s. We’ll stay dry through the weekend, but we may see our next chance for rain by Tuesday. Temperatures will still be mild though, so it appears to be all rain for the next system.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller