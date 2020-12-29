Rain wraps up tonight, a stronger winter storm for New Year’s Day

What We’re Tracking:

Rain likely through the first part of the night

Snow and ice likely New Year’s Day

Chilly weather continues

Temperatures will stay above freezing while the final round of rain moves through into early tonight. After that round passing southeast of the area, we stay cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

We’ll clear out later Wednesday before clouds return late New Year’s Eve and lingers into early New Year’s Day with a chance for some snow and ice as a low lifts north across Missouri. The current projection is for a round of freezing rain or sleet late Thursday night before it becomes all snow for several hours on Friday. Several inches of snow will be possible where the heaviest snow band moves through on New Year’s Day.

After that system passes by, we dry out for the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

