What We’re Tracking:

Showers finally wrap up tonight

Warming trend through next week

Isolated storm chances next week

After a couple more rounds of showers through the night, the rain comes to an end early Friday morning. With the showers and cloud cover, overnight temperatures will fall back into the lower to middle 50s.

A mostly cloudy sky will stubbornly hang on for much of Friday with temperatures warming back up into the upper 60s. The wind should be fairly light and overall, not a sunny day, but a fairly nice day nonetheless.

Highs will warm into the upper 70s by Saturday and middle 80s by Sunday. That will be helped along by a strong south/southeasterly breeze that will be present until at least the middle part of next week. Expect a very warm start to next week as a result with highs in the lower 90s. Factoring in the humidity which will be on the increase, we could have heat indices in the middle to upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be very mild during this time in the lower 70s. To put this warmth into perspective, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 73°.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller