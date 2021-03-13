Rainfall continues this evening and becomes more widespread tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Rain continues tonight

Widespread rain Sunday

Near normal temperatures

**Flood Watch** – Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Osage counties until Sunday at noon.

Rain showers are expected to pick back up later tonight with a chance for some brief embedded thunderstorms as well. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 40s as this system makes its way through town. Winds will remain steady at 15 – 20 mph.

Highs for tomorrow will be in the middle 50s with widespread rain likely across the region throughout the majority of the day. A brief window of embedded thunderstorms may once again develop by tomorrow afternoon. Wind speeds will also increase to about 25 – 35 mph making for a breezy day.

Heavy rainfall, reduced visibility, and flooding will be the main concerns through the next several days. By the time we start next week, we’ll have picked up an additional 1-2″ of rain across the area with some locally higher amounts possible. If you see a flooded roadway, please take an alternate route as just a few inches of water can float your car!

We’ll have another slight chance for showers Monday and Tuesday afternoon, but they won’t be quite as widespread as this weekend’s rain. After that, temperatures cool down slightly below average in the upper 40s and lower 50s by mid-week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush.

