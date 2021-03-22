Rainy and breezy next couple of days

Widespread rain moves in today from the west to the east. Rain will likely remain through early Tuesday afternoon.

Another general soaking of rain, with much of the region picking up 1-2 inches of rainfall by late Tuesday. The highest totals will be in our northwestern counties this time.

Temperatures today don’t really fluctuate much as our highs only make it into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy, too with gusts around 25 mph out of the southeast. Tuesday will feature pretty similar conditions, expect winds turn to the west.