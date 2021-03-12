Rainy and breezy weekend ahead

Scattered showers will move in through the morning and linger for much of the weekend, bringing some much needed moisture to the area.

By the time we start next week, we’ll have picked up 1-3″ of rain across the area with some locally higher amounts possible!

Flooding will be the biggest concern over the next few days, especially for our southeastern counties.

Highs over the weekend will be at more seasonable levels in the mid 50s with lows in the middle 30s.

It’ll also be a bit breezy today through Sunday with wind gusts between 20-25 mph.