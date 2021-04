Clouds move in again pretty quickly today, giving us partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Scattered showers begin to move in tonight, mainly after midnight, but a steady light rain will be likely all day Friday.

That will keep highs only in the lower 50s then the showers wind down fairly early on Saturday. We’ll stay cool behind the rain as we continue to stay in the 50s for highs on Saturday.