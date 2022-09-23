We’re expecting cooler temperatures to close out the work week with another chance for rain for Friday morning.

Highs Friday will range from the low 70s to the west and low to mid 60s east where it takes a bit longer for rain and clouds to clear out today.

Best chance for showers will be prior to lunchtime, and we’ll see clearing taking place from the west to the east this afternoon.

We’ll warm things up quite a bit to start the weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. It doesn’t last long, though, as another front moves through overnight and into Sunday.