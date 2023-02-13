What we’re tracking

Warm Monday expected

Rain moves in Tuesday

Snow chances Wednesday night into Thursday

For tonight, expect the winds to increase from the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25mph. This will be due to a storm system that will bring us our greatest chance for rain after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s.

Early Tuesday morning, expect the winds to still remain breezy from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The storm system will move through the viewing area all throughout the morning hours on Tuesday and may be heavy at various times and will continue throughout the early afternoon with occasional rumbles of thunder. We should see a break in the rain during the middle of the day before that second round in the afternoon. Winds will change to more of a southwesterly direction with increased wind gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures will still remain on the warm side in the middle 50s in the afternoon.

By the mid-afternoon and early evening hours on Tuesday, the storms will clear out of the area and will provide us with drier and chillier conditions in the lower 30s as the frontal system clears out. Winds will become westerly at 15-20 mph with the possibility of 40 mph wind gusts.

On Wednesday, expect the temperatures to be mild in the middle 40s with the winds out of the north at 15-20 mph with gusts up 25 mph. By the evening, the wind speeds will become stronger out of the north with gusts up to 35 mph as another storm system moves through that will bring the greatest probability for a rain and snow mix by Wednesday evening and eventually all snow as the temperatures significantly decline in the upper 10s with single digit wind chills overnight and into Thursday morning.

Locations that favor the best chance for the most snowfall appear to be in the northwestern half of our viewing area, but nearly all of us will see a transition over to snow before Thursday morning. Not only could we be dealing with several inches of snow in some areas to the north and west, but the the strong winds, blowing and drifting snow will also be a concern as visibilities are reduced. This will likely make for hazardous driving conditions for the morning hours on Thursday, especially.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller