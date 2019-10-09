Rainy at times today, before the strong cold front arrives tomorrow

A powerful system has moved into the Central and Northern Rockies. It slide into the Lower 48 from the Gulf of Alaska, and it packs a punch. It will enter the Plains over the next 24-36 hours. Look for rain and some strong thunderstorms locally, but areas well north of Kansas could get a huge snowstorm.

Today is a transition day for us as clouds stream in to take away the crystal, clear sky. Showers should develop and increase throughout the day. The sky will be variably cloudy to overcast. Wind might exceed 25mph on occasion.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 69-73

Wind: S/SE 15-30

Isolated showers are possible Wednesday night, then showers and storms become more likely Thursday as a boundary crosses northeast Kansas. This will be a potent front, so if moisture lingers, there may be some wet snow or mixed rain/snow across the northern counties late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Showers shut off Friday morning with gusty northwest wind. Clouds should decrease very quickly, but high will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will drop sharply Friday night so bundle up for high school football games.

We should see our lowest temps of the season into the weekend with possible frost on the pumpkin early Saturday with numbers of 32 to 35 degrees. Highs might only be around 59-62 Saturday with mid 60s for Sunday. We will see lots of sunshine for Saturday through Monday as temps moderate through the period.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas

You have about a day and a half to find some winter clothing…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

