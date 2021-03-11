Rainy, cooler days ahead for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Rain moves in tonight

Cooler temperatures ahead

Widespread rain this weekend

Tonight, clouds will be on the increase, and we’ll cool down into the upper 30s. The rain chances look to hold off until daybreak Friday. So, you’ll need to take the rain gear on your morning commute.

Scattered showers will move in through the morning tomorrow and linger for much of the weekend, bringing some much needed moisture to the area. The most widespread rain will be from late Saturday through the day on Sunday. By the time we start next week, we’ll have picked up 1-2″ of rain across the area. Some spots could see as much as 3″!

Flooding will be the biggest concern of the next few days, especially for our far northwestern counties. If you see a flooded roadway, please take an alternate route as the smallest amount of water can still carry your car!

Highs over the weekend will be at more seasonable levels in the upper 40s to low 50s with lows in the middle 30s. It’ll also be a bit breezy from Friday through Sunday with wind gusts between 20-25 mph.

Slight rain chances look to continue into early next week which could potentially add to the flooding concerns.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

