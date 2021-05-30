Rainy day ahead for Memorial Day

What We’re Tracking:

Wet Memorial Day

More rain midweek

Warmer and dry by weekend

Clouds will stick throughout the night with a few isolated showers possible and temperatures stay milder only dropping into the middle to upper 50s.

As for Memorial Day, afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 60s as we see better widespread rain chances. Most of the rain looks to last from mid-morning to mid-afternoon with rumbles of thunder also possible. Temperatures will try and make it into the middle to upper 60s as we close out the month of May.

June looks to start off on a dry note with temperatures still stuck around 70° before more rain and storm chances arrive late into Wednesday morning. This is when our gradual warming trend will start.

After the last bit of rain moves out Wednesday, things start to dry and and temperatures climb back through the 70s to near seasonable levels in the lower to middle 80s with a lot more sunshine for the tail end of the week and by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

