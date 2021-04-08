Rainy for some today before nice day tomorrow

Any lingering showers will come to an end from the southwest to the northeast through the day.

Highs should make it into the mid to upper 50s north and east, and low to mid 60s south and west with a touch more sunshine in those locations. We’ll all be fairly breezy again, though, with westerly gusts around 25mph.

We warm up again toward the weekend as the sunshine returns tomorrow. Highs should make it into the low 70s with lighter winds!

The weekend looks very nice as temperatures make it into the lower 70s. There looks to be a slim chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning, but other than that, the weekend looks mainly dry.