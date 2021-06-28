Rainy pattern continues through midweek

Showers and a couple rumbles of thunder will be possible through tonight, but will become a bit more numerous towards daybreak tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid-upper 60s. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our far southeastern counties, along and south of I-35, through tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers and storms continue through the day tomorrow and begin winding down a bit late in the day. Clouds will still be pretty stubborn, as well, and that will keep our temperatures in check. We should make it into the low to mid 80s.

On and off rain chances continue throughout midweek before our weather pattern starts to shift for us. Highs will remain below average in the lower to mid 80s through Thursday.