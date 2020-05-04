Rainy periods and occasional t’storms, then gradual clearing early Tuesday

We experienced back to back 80s on Friday and Saturday. It actually felt pretty comfortable as dew points stayed in the low to mid 50s and clouds drifted into the region Saturday afternoon to block the more intense sunshine.

Most storms Saturday night stayed just south of Shawnee county. Sunday started cloudy before it became mostly sunny and pleasant across northeast Kansas.

Clouds increased last night, and we likely get scattered showers and storms for a good part of our Monday. It will also be noticeably cooler with highs about 10 degrees below normal.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 59-63

Wind: E/SE 12-25

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer with highs near 70. Wednesday looks sunny and pleasant at this point. It likely gets chosen as best day this week overall.

Showers may enter the picture on Thursday as temperatures dip. Most areas will get another day in the low 60s. It may look and feel like a return to Monday.

Friday through Sunday will be mild and pleasant with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Lows should range from 39-45 with highs of 62-66.

Wet and stormy for some today and we are entering a cooler pattern…

