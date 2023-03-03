What We’re Tracking

Rain/snow mix early

Clearing late

Temperatures warm back up for weekend

We’re seeing a mix of rain and snow fall across portions of the area this morning. As this low pressure passes just to our south, most of the precipitation should wrap up by late morning. Don’t be surprised if a few spots see a light coating of snow as our temperatures continue to drop before daybreak.

The timing isn’t ideal considering the morning commute but most roadways should just be wet. As snowflakes try and mix in, plan on padding in some extra time before heading out the door just to be on the safe side.

Even though we start to clear out after the lunch hour, temperatures this afternoon will stay cooler, with highs expected near 50° again. So, any snow that does manage to fall, won’t get the chance to stick around for very long.

After this brief cooldown, we will see high temperatures in the 50s and 60s again by the time the weekend rolls around. Another system brings some more clouds for Saturday before we clear out Sunday.

We stay mild through the first part of next week, but it does appear that our pattern stays relatively active. Our next chance for precipitation comes into by midweek as cooler weather builds back in just ahead of Spring Break for most area schools.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez