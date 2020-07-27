Rainy start to the week, cooler temperatures for several days

What We’re Tracking:

Storms, heavy rain early this morning

Scattered showers linger through the day

Cooler temperatures in the week ahead

A cold front is very slowly making it’s way south this morning. It’s been the focus for storm development since last night, and we’ll continue to see showers and storms through the day. The heaviest rain should move through this morning. Then we’ll be left with scattered showers through the afternoon. The rain slowly tapers off through this evening.

Behind the front, our temperatures will be noticeably cooler, and we get to enjoy a really prolonged stretch of 80s this week! Very out of character for late July, but we’ll take it!

We should be mostly sunny and nice for Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the middle 80s before another chance for showers and storms moves in for the middle of the week. That will keep our temperatures below average in the lower 80s for highs all the way through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

