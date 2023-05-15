Areas of showers and storms move through the region today. The showers could produce brief downpours as the humidity level is rather high across the region. We could hear a bit of thunder, too, but are not expecting severe weather today. Temperatures remain pretty steady today, and some highs may have already happened prior to sunrise. By this afternoon, we should see lower 60s across much of the area.

Rain chances taper off as we head towards the later parts of the day, and we should be dry by this evening. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the low to mid 50s as our clouds hang around. We don’t look to clear those out until at least Tuesday afternoon.

We may catch a bit of a break in any rain chances for the middle of the week. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s to near 80° with partly cloudy weather and cool nights in the 50s. That clearer weather will be in place before another system impacts us by late week with a slightly better chance for storms as we get closer to Thursday.