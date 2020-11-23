Rainy start to the week

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly day ahead

Rain chances early week

Pleasantly cool week

We’ll start off on the chilly side this morning with temrpeatures below the freezing mark in the middle to upper 20s. It’s possible there will be frost on your car this morning so make sure to allow a few extra minutes to defrost before you head out. Other wise bundle up for your morning commute.

Most of today will stay dry as clouds continue to build in across the area and temperatures struggle to climb out of the upper 40s for the afternoon high.

Our next storm system arrives later this afternoon and our rain chances will gradually increase as we head into the early evening hours. Rain showers become much more likely throughout the day on Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s.

Wednesday will stay dry giving way to more sunshine with highs at more seasonable levels in the low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be fairly pleasant as temperatures climb into the upper 50s with lots of sunshine. Although it remains rather cool with lows in the 20s and 30s by this weekend, it will be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s all weekend long.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com