Rainy this morning, then expect occasional showers through Thursday

Dry weather hits Friday and it will stay through early next week

A Flash Flood Watch continues until 7pm for all of northeast Kansas.

Monday was the day for widespread rain, and some of that exceeded 3-4 inches. Rainy periods have continued through the overnight.

Clouds will linger through midweek. Expect rain this morning with afternoon showers. Hopefully rainfall is relatively light were the heavier totals have occurred.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 70-74

Wind: W/NW 8-18

Scattered t’storms may happen Wednesday. Heavy downpours and a few strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday before drier, stable air arrives. A terrific pattern develops for the last days of May.

Abundant sunshine, lower dew points and pleasant conditions should dominate into the weekend. The only issue will be stronger wind on Friday. Lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s will be great for this late in the season.

The enjoyable weather will have people wanting to get out and about. Most will be happy to know that the good stuff should run through at least Wednesday of next week.

A few more damp and dreary days are on the way…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



