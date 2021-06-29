Rainy weather continues through tomorrow

*Flash Flood Watch* – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee counties until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday

Scattered showers move through this evening before a bit of a lull towards midnight. However, more showers and a couple thunderstorms could develop, again, into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Overnight lows should drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday looks to be a little bit more active with nearly widespread rain and better storm chances throughout the daytime. High temperatures will remain below average, although slightly warmer, in the low to middle 80s.

By Thursday, we still hold on to a slight chance for showers, but it become less likely through the day as skies eventually begin to clear out. Just in time for the holiday weekend, we should have sunshine by Friday, and that continues through Sunday. Highs should be in the mid 80s through the Fourth of July!