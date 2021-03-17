Showers and storms move through this morning before we catch a midday break from the rain. A couple of the stronger cells could produce hail up to the size of quarters and heavy downpours.

We’ll have more showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder or two, moving back in this afternoon with moderate to heavy rainfall.

The biggest issue we’ll be monitoring today will be flooding, as a lot of folks picked up quite a bit of rain over the weekend, and an additional 1-2″ is expected today with some locally higher amounts possible.

Mostly, we’ll be expecting a rainy, windy, and chilly Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Wind gusts between 30mph and 40mph are expected. Overall, really not the best day weather-wise.

Showers continue tonight and we may see a few snowflakes trying to mix in at times towards the early morning hours Thursday. Not expecting this to be very impactful for us as our temperatures quickly rise above 40° by mid-morning.