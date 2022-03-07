TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT StormTrack Meteorologist Ryan Matoush spotted a rare weather phenomenon – a light pillar – just as the second wave of snow moved into the area Sunday night.

“Yesterday a dynamic storm system moved through the area bringing just about every type of weather possible, including snow, sleet, graupel, thunder, lightning, and freezing rain,” Matoush said.

KSNT Meteorologist Ryan Matoush spotted this light pillar in Lawrence just before midnight. Light is reflecting off millions of falling ice crystals. (KSNT Photo/Ryan Matoush)

A light pillar, like the one that appeared in Lawrence, is a vertical beam of light. They appear when sunlight, or another source of light, reflects off falling ice crystals.

Northeast Kansas also saw graupel. Graupel is soft, small pellets of supercooled water droplets that freeze onto a snow crystal. While you may have seen hail, graupel is smaller than hail and softer. Hail is more likely associated with thunderstorms, although Topeka did see some thundersnow on Sunday as well.

According to the StormTrack Weather Team, thundersnow is uncommon because with snowfall we usually see a pretty stable atmosphere (with cold temperatures) -but to have lightning involved as well means we have to have a good mixture of instability for lightning too.