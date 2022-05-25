TOPEKA (KSNT) – A healthy amount of rain has recently made it’s way through much of northeast Kansas. Reports of rainfall are generally ranging from half of an inch to one-and-a-half inches of precipitation.

This steady, but relatively light, rainfall comes at a time when almost all of the viewing area is drought free. Portions of our northwestern counties are still struggling a bit, but overall there is good news to report on that front.

“It’s both, helpful and hurtful,” Leroy Russel with K-State research explains. “Helpful on all of the crops that have been planted – gets them sprouted and going. But its probably hurtful in places where we get a little too much rain then we’re getting some flood out or some wash out of the seeds that have been planted.”

Checking in with local agriculture experts, it has been noted that this 24 – 48 hour stretch of continuous rain will prove to be quite valuable for various crops. Winter wheat in Eastern Kansas, in particular, seems to be doing well after a long stretch of dry conditions just a couple of months ago. Farmers were worried about the crop’s outlook at the time but the moisture did end up pulling through.

“It is helping to a point,” Russel said. “As long as we don’t get any flood-outs or it stays too soggy for too long.”

This is great news because the price of winter wheat is very high right now and agriculture experts also say the other crops are doing well too.