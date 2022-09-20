Tuesday looks to continue the hot weather pattern with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Record-breaking heat will be possible once again with breezy conditions in the afternoon as southwest winds top out at 15-25mph. Lots of sunshine can be expected, as well.

Looking forward to Wednesday, a cold front moves into the Central Plains. Highs may be limited to the upper 80s on Wednesday for areas to the south and east and 70s north and west. By Thursday, much of the area will stay in the 60s all day long!

This strong front could bring a few rain chances as well starting late Wednesday into early Thursday and then again early Friday. Cooler temperatures to close out the work week before a brief warmup into the mid 80s for Saturday.