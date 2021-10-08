Record breaking heat expected tomorrow before a cold front arrives

This evening will be relatively warm – but pleasant. Overnight lows will dip down into the middle 60s with cloudy skies. Winds should stay relatively light through the overnight hours.

For Saturday, the warming trend continues as we have a chance to break record highs across the area. Lower to middle 90s are in the forecast which is more than 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Strong southerly winds will pick up for the afternoon, gusting between 30 and 35 mph, so plan on a hot and breezy start to the weekend! Maybe double check to make sure your Halloween inflatables are secured well!

A cold front arrives Sunday and moves through the area, cooling our temperatures down and bringing with it a chance for showers or storms by late Sunday into Monday. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80° are expected as we close out the weekend.