An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 10 PM Thursday.

Today will feel very similar to what we’ve been dealing with for the past couple of days. The eastern portions of the viewing area will see much more humidity than the western counties. In those areas, it’ll be hot and humid while the western parts will be hot and dry.

Either way, it’ll feel very unpleasant again, as we don’t even have much of a breeze to help us out. Winds will continue to remain light throughout the week ranging from 5-10 mph. Heat index values in the eastern half of the area could be as high as 115°-120° again this afternoon.

The good news is, our humidity will continue to slide off to the east through the course of the next couple of days. By Wednesday, the feels like temperatures for nearly the entire area won’t be too far off from the air temperature. Unfortunately, that will still not feel great as highs are expected to get as high as 105° again.

With high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Try to limit time outdoors if at all possible, and if you must be out in the heat, take care to remain hydrated and take frequent breaks.

The heat looks to break by the weekend, with highs dipping back to normal levels around the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances still look slim to none even with a front moving through Friday.