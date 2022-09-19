Temperatures to start this week will feel a lot more like July rather than mid September, and may even be close to breaking a record or two.

Highs on Monday are easily pushing the 100 degree mark which would break the record high of 97 degrees set back in 1954! There is a chance we could see a heat advisory issued so be sure to check back in for updates.

Tuesday looks very similar with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Record breaking heat will be possible once again with breezy conditions in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine can be expected for the next couple days.

Looking forward to Wednesday, a cold front tries to move into the central plains. Highs may be limited to the upper 80s for Wednesday south and east and 70s north and west. Most of us may not even reach 70 for Thursday!