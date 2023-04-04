TOPEKA (KSNT) – A busy day of weather is setting up across Northeast Kansas and the surrounding central plains.

A large, dynamic, storm system is organizing itself over the Rocky Mountains and is expected to move into our region today. This time of year, spring time, is well known for its active weather and this afternoon will be no different.

Extreme fire danger may prove to be the main hazard with the system that is moving through. A red flag warning is in effect for almost all of Northeast Kansas. During this time, burning is highly discouraged for everyone. Wind gusts of 50+ mph will be possible with dry conditions in the area. All of these factors together will lead to elevated fire concerns.

Due to the strong southerly winds, we will also have a chance to break some record high temperatures today.

Here are where records stand right now:

Topeka, 93° – 1942

Concordia, 90° – 1929

Emporia, 88° – 2011

Manhattan, 92° – 2011

Forecast highs for the day will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It should be noted that not all models agree with just how warm it is going to get, however, southerly winds in our neck of the woods are almost always underplayed. That means that with strong winds today it is reasonable to think that high temperatures will be warmer than what models are predicting.

We also have a chance for severe storms to develop as a strong cold front is expected to move through the viewing area later this evening. The cold front should be strong enough to help spark some strong to severe storms. The environment that these storms may form in will support the possibility for all severe hazards.

Strong winds, hail and even a brief tornado will all be possible.

The timing of storms appears to be setting up for mostly after sunset tonight. Models are in good agreement now that a line of storms will fire up in the region. Areas most likely to be impacted appears to be east of Manhattan, but that could change as the conditions continue to further develop this afternoon.

Be sure to check back in with the Storm Track Weather Team for future updates.