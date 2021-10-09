Record heat possible today with breezy conditions; rain on the way tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Record highs possible today

Rain by Sunday

Several rain chances next week

The warming trend continues today as we have a chance to break record highs across the area. Lower to middle 90s are in the forecast which is more than 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Strong southerly winds will pick up for the afternoon, gusting between 25 and 30 mph, so plan on a hot and breezy start to the weekend! Maybe double check to make sure your Halloween inflatables are secured well!

A cold front arrives Sunday and moves through the area, cooling our temperatures down and bringing with it a chance for showers and storms. Models are continuing to indicate that we may see some morning precipitation but dry air in place will keep those chances on the lower side. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s which will be closer to average for early October.

As Sunday evening rolls around our main system will be in the area and could impact those heading to the Chiefs game. Both steady rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be possible. The bulk of the heaviest rain looks to arrive through the evening and into the overnight. So be sure to have rain gear handy!

Heavy rain appears to be more likely during the overnight hours and into early Monday, with 1-3″ of rain possible across a good portion of the area. With heavy amounts of rainfall possible it’s a good idea to be on alert for some flash flooding concerns. After showers wrap up early Monday, the next system comes in right on its heels with a chance for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures through next week look to stay much cooler, and in fact we could see several days towards the end of the week with highs not even breaking out of the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush