Record warmth ahead for Thursday afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Record-breaking warmth Thursday

Cooling down by weekend

Several dry days ahead

Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the middle 40s by early morning on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, we could be climbing to record levels yet again with highs in the 70s. Both Topeka and Concordia may break records by as much as three or four degrees.

That above-average warmth will continue through the rest of the week as sunshine continues and ending out the work week in the upper 60s for Friday.

Once the weekend rolls around, we get another cold front that will slide through and our temperatures will be cooler for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs over the weekend in the lower to middle 50s. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures start to stay around more seasonable levels in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller