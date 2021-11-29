Record warmth possible today with lots of sunshine

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and warm

Quiet and warm weather pattern

Dry conditions continue

Temperatures will warm up quite a bit today with afternoon highs reaching the lower to middle 70s across the region. We’ll be about 20 to 25 degrees above average for this time of year with record highs possible. Winds out of the west will help warm us up even further with mostly sunny skies present.

A fairly mild evening can be expected with the warmth of the day lingering into the sunset hours and beyond. Overnight lows will eventually cool down into the 40s with clear skies overhead. Highs on Tuesday will be cut back into the upper 50s and lower 60s as another weak cold front moves through the area.

That’ll take us through the end of November and we could even be holding on to the milder temperatures for the first few days of December! Expect the 60s (and maybe even 70s) to continue through the rest of the week. Record highs will once again be challenged on Thursday as this very warm weather sticks around. Still no major rain or snow chances in the forecast… for now.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush