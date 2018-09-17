Relief from the heat begins Thursday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The devastation from high water in the Carolinas caused by Florence and flooding from heavy rains in Southeast Texas will continue to make national headlines early this week.

In Northeast Kansas, the return to summer weather has made it tough to enjoy so mid-September activities. Before going over 90 on Friday, we had 12 consecutive days with highs below 89, and 5 of those days were at 78 or cooler. Under the high pressure ridge, today will be our 4th straight to reach 90 or higher.

The upper trough from the Central and Upper Rockies with persistent west to east flow is still moving over the exact same spot. To our south, a low pressure system has been creeping up the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. This is pulling deep Gulf moisture toward Kansas. As atmosphere destabilizes with daytime heating…a few showers and storms on a small scale the next day or two. Surface wind will gradually increase over the next 24-48 hours with harsh sunshine and moderately high dew points to keep it humid.

Greater Topeka Monday…

Highs: 89-92

Dew Points: 66-70

Wind: S 5-15

By Thursday, a cold front tries to sweep across. The southwest flow aloft and lack of major push will cause this boundary to become stationary. Associated precipitation chances will linger into and through the upcoming weekend as a result of the front oscillating back and forth. Clouds and occasional rainfall could give us temperatures some 15 degrees cooler than what we experience today through midweek.

We hope you have noticed and enjoyed the fresh and improved presentation that we’ve been able to offer for the last few weeks. KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas, so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It's the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we're always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

A cooler pattern is just 3-4 days away….

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist David George