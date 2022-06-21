A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 8p.m. for Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

Today will be rather hot and humid, again. Highs should make it into the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will be out of the southwest with gusts around 25 mph this afternoon. Most of the day will be sunny, but changes start moving in by this evening.

Thunderstorms are expected to bubble up along a front later this afternoon and evening, and we could see some lingering showers or storms into the early morning of Wednesday. This’ll cool us down a bit for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 80s and slightly lower humidity.