Ringing in 2022 with a winter storm

What We’re Tracking:

Falling temperatures tonight

Colder and snowy for New Year’s Day

Warming up again next week

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington county from 12 am Saturday to 12 am Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county from 12 am Saturday to 12 am Sunday.

After a warm day for our Friday, things are really going to start to change as we close out 2021. A cold front will approach the area later this evening which will allow temperatures to fall quickly through the night. If you have plans to head out for New Year’s festivities bring the heavy jacket as we see extremely cold wind chills heading into Saturday morning with our system on the way.

Freezing rain/drizzle will also likely become a concern after midnight so watch the roads carefully for slippery conditions as you head home from festivities.

We’ve been talking about a snow system moving in as we ring in the new year for the last several days now. The good news is that we look to stay dry through midnight so those wanting to celebrate 2022 should be just fine doing so without any problems. Just after midnight though, that’s when things will start to get messy. Snow along with a wintry mix are possible before daybreak Saturday.

Eventually, it will change over to snow for everyone by mid-morning and linger through the early afternoon. There will likely be pockets of heavier snowfall at times, reducing visibility especially if winds pick up. If you can, try and stay home to allow crew to clear the roads quickly.

Snow amounts will likely range from 4-8″ or more over the northern counties to 1-3″ of a mixture of snow and sleet over the southern half of the viewing area. The best chance for freezing rain will be a bit farther south, so we should avoid an ice storm in our viewing area.

Once the snow moves out, temperatures will be our next concern going forward. Saturday afternoon, thanks to the falling snow along with accumulation on the ground, we may struggle to even get out of the 10s for afternoon highs. Following that will be below zero temperatures for early Sunday morning. Winds may be fairly breezy as well causing it to feel like -10° to -20° if not colder in spots.

Early next week we start to warm things back up to above freezing during the afternoon with highs in the 40s again although we hold on to the cold nights. Dry conditions are also looking likely through the first full week of 2022.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez