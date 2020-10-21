Roller coaster ahead with temperatures; 80s expected Thursday before returning to 40s on Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy fog and mild tonight

Big warm-up for Thursday

Cold by the end of the weekend

A warm front will continue to makes it’s way northward through the night. That being said our lows will happen somewhere around midnight before we start warming through the early morning hours towards Thursday as we start off in the mid 60s as you’re heading on out the door. Patchy fog is also possible tonight reducing visibility in spots through mid-morning Thursday.

At this point, our southerly winds will begin increasing, too. By Thursday afternoon, winds will be running about 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 35 mph. That will send our temperatures well into the middle 80s. A warm day ahead but don’t put those jackets away just yet…

By Thursday evening there will be a chance for thunderstorms. That will be right along our next cold front. Behind it, temperatures will be in the 40s again for Friday afternoon.

Our attention then turns toward the weekend, when we’ll get our next system. All eyes will be on our temperatures Sunday into Monday, because that will determine what kind of precipitation we’ll get. As it is, models are struggling to get a grip on how cold we’ll be, and that makes it challenging.

Sunday has the biggest question mark hanging over it as we’ll be close to the front and it could go either way (warmer or colder) at this point, but the colder air should rush in for Monday with a chance for rain or snow showers.

Tuesday morning could be our coldest air of the season falling well below freezing. Temperatures for most of next week look to stay on the cooler side.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

