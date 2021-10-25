Rollercoaster temperatures continue through midweek

We’ll start the week off with some lingering cloud cover through this morning, but that should give way to sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures will be a bit chilly, though, with most locations struggling to make it into the 60s. The good news is, our winds relax briefly through the day!

Tonight, we should be able to cool down into the lower 40s, but our winds shift towards the south and east again.

We’ll warm back up a bit for Tuesday ahead of our next system with upper 60s and low 70s returning thanks to that increased southerly breeze.