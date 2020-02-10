Rounds of clouds before rain/snow showers on Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Passing clouds ahead

Rain and snow showers Wednesday

Even colder air arrives Thursday

Cool air and periods of cloud cover will continue to spread across Northeast Kansas. We will remain well north of the area of precipitation, but still close enough to have the impact by several rounds of cloud cover. Temperatures tonight will fall back to near 30° for much of the are then climbing into the lower to middle 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds as the system passes just to our south.

As the second wave of this southern system lifts more northward on Wednesday, there is a slight chance for rain or snow showers before much colder air rushes our way. This looks to be a little more likely over the southeastern portions of the viewing area on Wednesday into early Wednesday evening. This passing system will draw in a very strong cold front Wednesday night with gusty north winds and falling temperatures. Wind chills may dip into the single digits by late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday will struggle to climb out of the 20s, with a few areas in the southwestern portion of the viewing area seeing lower 30s on Thursday afternoon, despite widespread sunshine. It remains chilly into Friday for Valentine’s Day before warming up a touch into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com

