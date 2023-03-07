For the next few days, we’ll be dealing with multiple rounds of precipitation and cooler temperatures. The first round of rain will move in late this afternoon with highs expected in the middle 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature very similar temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s as our clouds stick around. There will likely be a bit more dry time on Wednesday, though, but we could still see some scattered showers and patchy drizzle through the day.

Thursday has the best chances for widespread rain, and most of the area should see at least a quarter to half inch of rainfall by then. Some areas could see locally higher amounts nearer to one inch of rain.